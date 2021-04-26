Chloe Zhao Makes History as 1st Woman of Color to Win Best Director Oscar

Zhao is also only the second woman to have won the award.

Her film 'Nomadland' also took home the award for best picture.

This is for anyone who had the faith and the courage to hold onto the goodness in themselves, Chloe Zhao, Oscar Acceptance Speech, via 'The New York Times'.

And to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that.

And this is for you, you inspire me to keep going, Chloe Zhao, Oscar Acceptance Speech, via 'The New York Times'.

'Nomadland', staring Francis McDormand, tells the story of woman who makes a home in her van.

Living a life of transitory connections with other nomads in American RV parks.

This year's Oscars are the first time more than one woman was nominated in the best director category