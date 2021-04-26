H.E.R. Wins Best Song For 'Judas And The Black Messiah'

Backstage after accepting the Oscar for "Fight For You" from "Judas And The Black Messiah", H.E.R.
Explains why now is the perfect time for this song and film to be released, sharing what this moment means to her.
'Nomadland' won the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday (25.04.21), beating off competition from 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black..
Daniel Kaluuya vowed to "celebrate life" as he picked up the Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar on Sunday (25.04.21) for his work on..