The best outfits from the 2021 Academy Awards

The Oscars is the biggest night of the year in Hollywood, and the attendees made sure to look as glam as possible for the event.
Here are the top looks from the 2021 Academy Awards!
'Nomadland', directed by Chloe Zhao, follows 'The Hurt Locker' as only the second film directed by a woman to win in the category.
West Side Story Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by..