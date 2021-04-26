Wallace: 'PM paid for refurb out of his own money'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid for the refurbishment to his Downing Street flat "out of his own money", and that all the rules were complied with.

Prime ministers receive an annual allowance of up to £30,000 a year towards their Downing Street home.

However, there is speculation that the upgrade cost significantly more, with rumours the prime minister asked Conservative donors to foot the bill.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn