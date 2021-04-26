Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are Premier League Hall of Fame’s first inductees

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are the first two players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.A further six inductees will be selected by a fans’ vote from 23 nominees announced on Monday evening.
Voting will be open until May 2.
