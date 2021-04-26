Liquor rush in Karnataka after govt announces 2-week curfew

After Karnataka government announced a 14-day curfew in the state amid the raging pandemic, a long queue was seen outside a liquor shop in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a press conference on April 26 said that all commercial activities will remain prohibited much like the weekend curfew in the state.

Only essential services will be allowed between 6pm - 10 am.

Public transport will also remain shut during lockdown.

The state recorded 34,804 COVID-19 cases on April 25, its highest ever single-day count.

Karnataka has 2.62 lakh active cases, only behind Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.