Monday, April 26, 2021

Top 10 Movies That Are Hated for Winning Best Picture

In retrospect, these films didn't deserve to win the big one.

For this list, we’ll be looking at Best Picture winners that received disdain for taking home the Academy’s top prize.

Our countdown includes "Crash", “American Beauty”, "Green Book", and more!

