Top 10 Movies That Are Hated for Winning Best Picture

For this list, we’ll be looking at Best Picture winners that received disdain for taking home the Academy’s top prize.

In retrospect, these films didn't deserve to win the big one.

In retrospect, these films didn't deserve to win the big one.

For this list, we’ll be looking at Best Picture winners that received disdain for taking home the Academy’s top prize.

Our countdown includes "Crash", “American Beauty”, "Green Book", and more!