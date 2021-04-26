Skip to main content
Monday, April 26, 2021

Report: vaccinated Americans can travel to Europe during 2021 summer

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Vaccinated Americans can travel to the European Union starting this summer.

The announcement coming from the president of the EU Commission during an interview with the New York Times.

