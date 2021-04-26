We’re putting two of the biggest pieces of “Mortal Kombat” media against each other!
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s “Mortal Kombat” 1995 vs.
“Mortal Kombat 2021!
We’re putting two of the biggest pieces of “Mortal Kombat” media against each other!
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s “Mortal Kombat” 1995 vs.
“Mortal Kombat 2021!
We’re putting two of the biggest pieces of “Mortal Kombat” media against each other!
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s “Mortal Kombat” 1995 vs.
“Mortal Kombat 2021!
Our video includes such categories as Fights, Quotability, Faithfulness to Source, and more!
Jessica McNamee is ready and willing to reprise her role as Sonya Blade in any 'Mortal Kombat' sequels because she loved playing..
Like any other fighting game, “Mortal Kombat” holds a plethora of moves some would call broken or flat out insufferable. For..