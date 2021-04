The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

STILL SEEING THAT TREND IN2021... AND EXPECT THOSECUSTOMERS TO RETURN.THE SUPREME COURT IS EXPECTED TOHEAR ARGUMENTS ON WHETHER OR NOTTO EXPAND GUN RIGHTS IN THECOUNTRY.

TODAY--THE SUPREMECOURT AGREED TO HEAR A NEW YORKCASE, OVER THE RIGHT TO CARRY AGUN IN PUBLIC FOR SELF-DEFENSE.THIS WILL BE THE COURT’S FIRST