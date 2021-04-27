Covid: Everything you want to know about masks, explained by Dr Gagandeep Kang

Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at CMC, Vellore, and former chair of an ICMR panel on Covid drugs and vaccines spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the ongoing second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Dr Kang said that if there is someone who has been infected with the virus at home, all others in the house should wear masks, even when they are inside.

She added that masking up at home is a good advice to follow at this time when cases have seen a steep rise in the capital.

