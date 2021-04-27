Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Small group parade through London demanding Britney Spears to be 'freed'

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:31s 0 shares 1 views
A small group of protesters paraded through London on April 27, demanding singer Britney Spears to be "freed." The protesters spoke out against the conservatorship Spears' dad has on her life.

