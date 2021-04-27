Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Survey: 73% unwilling to get J&J vaccine after recommended pause

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:21s 0 shares 2 views
According to a new poll by ABC News and the Washington Post fewer people in the U.S. want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Now one thing to note the poll was taken a few days before the FDA and CDC lifted the pause on the shot.

