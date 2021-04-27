Gas prices continue to climb in Las Vegas ahead of summer travel

An analyst for GasBuddy.com says as temperatures climb so will the demand for gas and gas prices.

CHILD TAX CREDIT.GAS PRICES ARE RISING INLAS VEGAS, BUT DON’T WORRY ITWON’T BREAK THE BANK.AN ANALYST FOR GAS BUDDY-DOT- COM SAYS AS TEMPERATURESCLIMB, SO WILL THE DEMAND FORGAS AND GAS PRICES.HOWEVER THE PRICE IS *NOT*EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANT--THE AVERAGE PRICE OF GASIN THE VALLEY IS 3-47 AGALLON---UP 5 CENTS FROM LAST WEEK.AND THE LOWEST PRICEYOU’LL FIND IS 2-89 A GALLON AT