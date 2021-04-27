US Population Growth Falls to Lowest Level Since 1930s, According to New Census

The significant fall in population growth occurred in the ten years between the Census.

And was the result of a declining birth rate and lower levels of immigration.

Census data revealed that there are now more American adults who are over the age of 80 than American children under the age of two.

This is a big deal.

If it stays lower like this, it means the end of American exceptionalism in this regard, Ronald Lee, Demographer At UC Berkeley, via 'The New York Times'.

The U.S. Census is used to apportion Congressional seats in the House of Representatives based on population.

The 2020 Census is widely regarded as the most controversial in recent memory.

After a Trump administration initiative to add a question about citizenship was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Added to the legal ramblings were the tremendous strains of conducting the Census during a global pandemic.

I assured the president that the census is complete and accurate, Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, via 'The New York Times'