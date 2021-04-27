Indian communities in UK concerned over India’s Covid surge

Indian communities across the UK remain concerned about the plight of loved ones in India, where Covid infections continue to surge.

International aid has begun arriving in the country to help combat the virus, including supplies of oxygen containers and ventilators.

India’s deadly second wave has overwhelmed the country’s healthcare system.

As of Tuesday, 320,000 new infections and close to 200,000 deaths have been recorded.

