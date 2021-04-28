New CDC Guidelines Say Fully-Vaccinated Residents Don't Need To Wear Masks Outside

U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in crowded settings or venues, according to new guidelines..
New CDC guidelines shorten COVID social distancing guidelines for kids in classrooms to now stay three feet apart with masks on..