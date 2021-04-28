Hanuman Jayanti 2021 | Rhea INSULTED, Kangana, Varun, Kartik Extend Wishes

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Rhea Chakraborty gets slammed for her religious post, other celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan extend wishes.
Kartik Aaryan Sends Oxygen Cylinders To COVID-19 Warriors.
Watch the video.
Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Rhea Chakraborty gets slammed for her religious post, other celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan extend wishes.
Kartik Aaryan Sends Oxygen Cylinders To COVID-19 Warriors.
Watch the video.
The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman is on April 27 this year. It falls every year in..