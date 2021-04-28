'He's Not A Criminal': Mario Gonzalez's Family Demands Answers After Police Release Bodycam Video
Police have released bodycam video showing the arrest and death of Mario Gonzalez.

Now, his family is demanding answers, saying Gonzalez 'was not a criminal' and his death was a murder.