American Traitor The Trial of Axis Sally Movie

American Traitor The Trial of Axis Sally Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the true story, AMERICAN TRAITOR: THE TRIAL OF AXIS SALLY follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) and her lawyer (Al Pacino), who struggles to redeem her reputation.

Dubbed "Axis Sally" for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred's story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.

Directed by Michael Polish starring Meadow Williams, Al Pacino, Thomas Kretschmann, Mitch Pileggi, Carsten Norgaard, Swen Temmel, Sewell Whitney, Jasper Polish release date May 28, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)