Covid vaccination registration for all above 18 yrs opens today: How to register

Indians above 18 years of age can start registering themselves for Covid-19 vaccination from 4 pm today as the government gears up to launch the third phase of immunisation drive on May 1.

Even as the vaccination campaign will be rolled out nationwide, some states may not start inoculating all adults amid reports of a shortage of vaccine doses.

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan had previously said they may not open up the vaccination programme from May 1.

In this phase of inoculation, Centre has allowed Covid-19 vaccines manufacturers to provide 50% of their supply in open-market to states and private hospitals.

Like the first and the second phases, registration would be done through the cowin.gov.in website and also through the Aarogya Setu mobile app but there won’t be any walk-in registration in this phase.

Watch the video to know how you can register for Phase 3 vaccination.