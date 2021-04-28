CDC Updates Mask Guidelines For Fully-Vaccinated People

On Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidelines for mask-wearing for fully-vaccinated people.
KDKA's John Shumway breaks down the new guidance as well as talks with a Johns Hopkins doctor about how vaccinations will help beat the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidelines for mask-wearing for fully-vaccinated people.
KDKA's John Shumway breaks down the new guidance as well as talks with a Johns Hopkins doctor about how vaccinations will help beat the pandemic.
The California governor's office said they are moving to align the state's mask guidance with the federal change that allows people..
The CDC is relaxing some COVID-19 guidelines for fully vaccinated people, while local leaders are planning to consider the issue in..