Guwahati locals fear for life after 6.4 earthquake damaged residential building

Assam's Sonitpur experienced a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the morning of April 28.

The tremors were felt even in Guwahati which is more than 180 km from Sonitpur.

A residential building in Beltola town of Guwahati was also impacted by the earthquake.

The Lakshmi Apartment has been damaged with several cracks following the earthquake.

Fearing their lives, the residents of the apartment building are moving out.

The building was later inspected by the officials of police and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force).