Electoral Commission to investigate Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat renovations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons today (April 28).

Johnson is under pressure over alleged leaked comments he made in a meeting in Downing Street last October.

It has been claimed that he said he would rather see the “bodies pile high in their thousands” than approve a third lockdown.

Johnson is also taking flak over the refurbishment of his official residency in 11 Downing Street which reportedly cost 58,000 pounds more than his yearly public-funded allowance of 30,000 pounds.