Watchdog launches formal investigation into Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment

Boris Johnson’s refurbishment of his Downing Street flat will be investigated by the Electoral Commission as the watchdog said it is satisfied there are “reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred”.The Prime Minister’s troubles over the renovations dramatically deepened on Wednesday when the commission said it would begin a “formal investigation” to see if any rules had been broken.
Boris tells PMQs he paid for flat refurbishment himself
Hull Daily Mail
Mr Johnson’s refurbishment of his Downing Street flat will be investigated by the Electoral Commission