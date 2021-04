Starmer accuses Johnson of ‘major sleaze’ at PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of "major sleaze" in the Government during angry exchanges at Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader used his questions to probe the prime minister about the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, with Mr Johnson insisting he has paid for it personally.

Report by Blairm.

