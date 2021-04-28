Starmer accuses Johnson of representing ‘major sleaze’ during PMQs row

Sir Keir Starmer listed the principles meant to govern those in public office, telling the Commons: “Selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.“Instead, what do we get from this Prime Minister and Conservative government?“Dodgy contracts, jobs for their mates and cash for access – and who is at the heart of it?

The Prime Minister, major sleaze sitting there.”The Labour leader then criticised the Government’s record on crime, NHS waiting lists and jobs, adding: “Don’t the British people deserve a Prime Minister they can trust and a Government that isn’t mired in sleaze, cronyism and scandal?”Boris Johnson delivered a fiery and shouty response to Sir Keir and defended his record in Government, also telling MPs: “Last night our friends in the European Union voted to approve our Brexit deal – which he opposed.”