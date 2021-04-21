Sir Keir Starmer accuses Tories of 'sleaze, sleaze, sleaze'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to repeatedly raise allegations levelled against the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues.Sir Keir focused on reports that Mr Johnson promised entrepreneur Sir James Dyson, via text messages, he would “fix” an issue over the tax status of his employees after he was directly lobbied by the entrepreneur.