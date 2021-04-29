Nothing to see here, insists Johnson amid flat refurbishment probe
Boris Johnson has said he will comply with “whatever” the Electoral Commission wants after the watchdog launched an investigation into the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.The Prime Minister said on Thursday that “I don’t think there’s anything to see here” despite the commission saying there are “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offence as it launched a formal inquiry.