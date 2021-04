'Time to give back to our friends': German Envoy on India's COVID crisis

As the devastating second wave of COVID-19 has pushed India on back foot, German Ambassador to India, Walter J.

Lindner, acknowledging India's support during COVID times by producing vaccines and medicines, said that it is time to "give back to our friends".

Walter J.

Lindner said, "We are ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India.

This will provide oxygen for quite a number of people.

We are in close contact with MEA, Red Cross and others to see how to bring it here."