Covid: SII reduces Covishield price, vaccine now at Rs 300 per dose for states

Serum Institute of India reduced the vaccine price for the state government from Rs 400 per dose to Rs 300 per dose.

SII chairman Adar Poonawalla announced on Twitter a reduction in prices.

Covishield’s prices were earlier revised ahead of phase 3 of the vaccination drive in India.

The Centre had earlier asked vaccine makers to reduce the price of vaccines.

Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech is currently priced at Rs 600 per dose for the state government.

