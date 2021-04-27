Phase-3 vaccination depends on availability of doses: Odisha govt

Even as the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, which will cover people between the age group of 18 and 45, is starting from May 01, several states have expressed apprehensions over the availability of vaccines.

Odisha on April 27 joined other states like Rajasthan in voicing concerns whether they will get vaccines on time on not.

Odisha's COVID Vaccination In-Charge, Bijay Panigrahi, said although vaccination for 18-45 age group starts from May 01, the availability of vaccines is still an unresolved issue.

"Phase 3 COVID vaccination will start from May 1st.

But it depends on availability of vaccines in state.

CM declared free vaccines for 18-44 yrs of age group.

State Govt has written to SII and Bharat Biotech for vaccine supply," Panigrahi told ANI.

Few days back, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said when the state government enquired to Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of Covishield vaccine, it was told that they won't be able to sell them vaccines before May 15.