Vaccines to last for 2 days, expect GoI to send them: Odisha COVID Vaccination In-Charge

COVID-19 Vaccination In-Charge in Odisha, Bijay Panigrahi, said that they expect to receive more vaccines within two days from the Government of India.

"Vaccine program is going on smoothly in the state.

We have 3.2 lakh doses of Covishield and 1 lakh doses of Covaxin in Odisha.

With this stock, we can continue vaccination for 2 days.

We expect to receive vaccines from the Govt of India within 2 days," said Bijay Panigrahi.