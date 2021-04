Odisha running short of vaccines: State COVID vaccination In-Charge

COVID-19 vaccination in-charge of Odisha, Bijay Panigrahi on April 16 informed that his state is running short of vaccines amid coronavirus cases surge.

"We are running short of vaccines.

We don't have enough stock to run all 1,500 vaccination sites across Odisha.

With this stock, only 700 vaccination sites are possible to operate," Panigrahi said to ANI.