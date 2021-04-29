Vaccination drive withheld in 12 districts of Odisha due to short supply of Covishield

COVID-19 vaccination in-charge in Odisha, Bijay Panigrahi informed on April 29 that in 12 districts of the state, the vaccination drive has been withheld for today as there is short supply of Covishield vaccine.

He said, "There is short supply of Covishield vaccine.

In12 districts, there is no much stocks to conduct the session.

Therefore, the vaccination drive has been withheld for today.

Yesterday we received 90,000 of Covishield vaccine from government and we will distribute it to all districts today and from tomorrow all the districts will resume the drive".