Feds raid Rudy Giuliani's New York apartment

Federal investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Manhattan apartment of Rudolph Giuliani, as they probe his business dealings with Ukraine.

The New York City apartment of Rudolph Giuliani was searched by federal investigators who seized electronic devices on Wednesday, a major turning point in the long-running criminal investigation into the former NYC mayor and one-time personal lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine.

In 2019, two of his former associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged with campaign finance violations and other crimes.

The New York Times reported that authorities have been largely focused on whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs.

Parnas and Fruman had worked with Giuliani to help him dig up damaging information on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before the 2020 election.

Prosecutors also say they worked with Giuliani to remove the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who testified before the House of Representatives as part of Trump's first impeachment.

Giuliani became a key figure into whether Trump abused his office for personal political gain in his dealings with Ukraine.

Giuliani's lawyer, Bob Costello, confirmed that a search warrant had been executed at his apartment.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the search warrant does not mean Giuliani committed a crime, it signals investigators persuaded a judge that they believed criminal conduct occurred and that executing the warrant might uncover relevant evidence.