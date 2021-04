Britney Spears To Directly Speak To Court About Her Conservatorship

It's been 13 years since Britney Spears was placed under a legal conservatorship by her father Jamie.

After plenty of speculation about her well-being, the "Toxic" singer is set to directly address the court over the case on Wednesday, June 23.

Plus, Reese Witherspoon reacts to the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary in a new interview with Time magazine.