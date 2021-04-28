U.S. Supreme Court Set To Look At First Amendment Rights Of Students

The United States Supreme Court is set to look at the First Amendment rights of students.
The debate focuses on a Pennsylvania high schooler who posted a vulgar Snapchat off-campus that got her in trouble; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
The United States Supreme Court is set to look at the First Amendment rights of students.
The debate focuses on a Pennsylvania high schooler who posted a vulgar Snapchat off-campus that got her in trouble; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
The Supreme Court will decide if a teenage cheerleader’s First Amendment right was violated when a school district kicked her off..