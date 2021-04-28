Skip to main content
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Tanker truck driver shortage could mean higher gas prices

Credit: WAPT
Duration: 00:51s 0 shares 2 views
ANOTHER VACCINE EVENT FORPEOPLE GETTING THEIRSECOND DOSE -- NEXT MONTH.A SHORTAGE OF TANKER TRUCKDRIVERS COULD DRIVE UP THEPRICE OF YOUR GAS...ACCORDING TO THENATIONAL TANK TRUCKCARRIERS -- IT COULD LEAD TOA POSSIBLEGAS SHORTAGE.K-L-L-M THEY BELIEVEFEWER DRIVERS ARE WORKINGBECAUSE OF THE ADDITIONALUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSAVAILABLE NOW<JIM RICHARDS/KLLM PRES.

&CEO:THERE HAS BEEN A DRIVERSHORTAGE FOR A LONG TIME,THAT IS NOTHING NEW TO OURINDUSTRY BUT I WILL TELL YOUOVER THE LAST SEVERALMONTHS.

I HAVE BEEN IN THISBUSINESS 34 YEARS ...I HAVENEVER SEEN IT MORE CRITICALTHAN IT IS NOW 24 THESTIMULUS CHECKS THAT HAVECOME OUT HAVE REALLYEFFECTED THE DRIVERSUPPLY.JIM RICHARDS SAYSSTARTING TRUCK DRIVERS CAN

