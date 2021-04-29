COVID-19: Russia sends humanitarian assistance to India

Russia sent humanitarian assistance to India due to second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

"The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti COVID-19 cooperation.

For this purpose, two urgent flights, operated by Russian EMERCOM arrived here today.

These are oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir and other essential pharmaceutical items," said Ambassador of Russia to India, Nikolay Kudashev.

He further said, "Joint fight against coronavirus one of the most important areas of our cooperation at present.

It also includes forthcoming deliveries of Sputnik V vaccine starting from May 2021 and the subsequent facilitation of its production in India, cooperation in field of medical science."