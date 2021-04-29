Watch: Russian flights with Covid-19 emergency aid lands in India

Two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India to help the country in its fight against the Covid-19 surge.

The information was shared by the Ambassador of Russia to India, Nikolay Kudashev.

"The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti Covid-19 cooperation," said Kudashev.

He added that deliveries of Covid- 19 vaccine Sputnik V to India will start from May 2021.