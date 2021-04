WB polls: Mithun Chakraborty casts vote for 8th phase

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of WB polls on Apr 29 at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia in North Kolkata.

He said, "I had never voted so peacefully ever before.

I must congratulate all the security personnel." The counting of votes is scheduled for May 02.