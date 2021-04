NYS loosens restrictions on weddings

CELEBRATE THEIR WEDDING DAY.JEFF RUSACK TAKES A CLOSERLOOK AT SOME OF THE OTHERMAJOR CHANGES ON THE WAY.LOVE IS IN THE AIR.

IT'S THEBEGINNING OF WEDDING SEASON.AND IN BEWEEN ACCOMIDATINGSOON TO BE NEWLYWEDS, JERMEYURBANSKI OF MARYGOLD MANOR INCHEEKTOWAGA, IS TRYING TO KEEPUP WITH CHANGING STATECOVID-19 GUIDELINES.GUIDELINES THAT MOST COUPLESWISH WOULD BE EASED.

THIS YEARTHEY WOULD LIKE THE RULESRELAXED THEY WOULD LIKE TO NOTHAVE TO WEAR THE MASK IFEVERYBODY IS VACCINATEDAGAINST THAT WOULD SHOULD BEOK WHO KNOWS THEY KEEPCHANGING THE RULES LIKE THEYJUST DID TODAY.

NOW BEING ABLETO DANCE WHEREVER YOU FEELLIKE AT A WEDDING IT'S ONELESS THING FOR BRIDES TO THINKABOUT.

ITHER SHOULDERS THAT FOLKS CANDANCE ON A NORMAL DANCE FLOORAND NOT HAVE TO DANCE INSQUARES OR PODS OR WHATNOT.THIS GUIDELINES ON DANCING ATWEDDINGS WILL BE REMOVED AFTERTHIS WEEKEND.

URBANSKI SAYSTHE MOST DIFFICULT RESTRICTIONTO DEAL WITH RIGHT NOW WHEN ITCOMES TO HOSTING WEDDINGS, ARECAPACITY AND TESTING.

I HAVEWEDDINGS THAT WANT TO BE 300400 HUNDRED PEOPLE AND THEJUST ACTUALLY JUST TEXT METODAY, CAN I DO 200 IN JULYAND I SAID I HOPE SO.

WEDDINGSSTILL CAN'T QUITE LOOK LIKETHEY DID PRE- PANDEMIC... BUTNOW THEY'RE ONE STEP CLOSER.JEFF RUSACK 7 EWN.THERE IS A NEW CALL TO END APROGRAM MEANT TO HELP NE