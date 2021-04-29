The all-new Honda HR-V e:HEV Trailer

Inside the new HR-V, every design element is dedicated to achieving a sense of generous spaciousness and airiness that connects occupants to the outside world, with levels of comfort and practicality unrivalled in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Contemporary fabrics and textured materials create a solid, premium feel, with the quality of soft-touch materials.

The interior was designed with a focus on space and light to elevate the sense of airiness in the cabin.

This airy feeling is amplified by a unique ‘Air Diffusion System’ where L-shaped vents are positioned in the top corners of the dashboard.

This new system addresses a disparity in traditional vent configurations, where passengers often feel uncomfortable with air flowing directly onto them.

The system subtly directs a stream of air along the front side windows to the roof, creating a vortex of air beside and above occupants.

The effect of these new vents does not impact directly on passengers but creates a comfortable internal environment for all.