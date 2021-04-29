Alameda Officers Identified In In-Custody Death Of Mario Gonzalez; Video Shows Civilian Also Involved
Alameda Officers Identified In In-Custody Death Of Mario Gonzalez; Video Shows Civilian Also Involved

(GRAPHIC VIDEO) Alameda police identified the three officers who were involved in the in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez last week.

Meanwhile, video shows a fourth person, a civilian city employee, was involved.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(4/28/21)