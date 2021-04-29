Alameda Officers Identified In In-Custody Death Of Mario Gonzalez; Video Shows Civilian Also Involved

(GRAPHIC VIDEO) Alameda police identified the three officers who were involved in the in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez last week.
Meanwhile, video shows a fourth person, a civilian city employee, was involved.
Andrea Nakano reports.
(4/28/21)
Devin Fehley reports on questions over actions Alameda officers took in custody death of Mario Gonzalez (4-28-2021)
Police have released bodycam video showing the arrest and death of Mario Gonzalez. Now, his family is demanding answers, saying..