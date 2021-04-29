Reports claim filming of this train crash scene from new Mission: Impossible was almost derailed by angry locals

British newspaper The Sun reported today that filming of a train crash sequence for the new Mission: Impossible film was almost derailed by complaints from local residents.

According to The Sun, residents said the stunt would devastate wildlife in Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire in the UK and they were against the influx of large numbers of the production crew.

This footage, which was filmed on April 21, shows the train which was used during filming and Tom Cruise greeting fans after the shoot.