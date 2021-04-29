Texas resident's home battered by huge hailstones as storm passes over state

A resident in Keller, Texas, filmed as their home was battered by huge hailstones as a storm passed over the state on April 28.
Flash flood warnings were issue for several counties.
A resident in Keller, Texas, filmed as their home was battered by huge hailstones as a storm passed over the state on April 28.
Flash flood warnings were issue for several counties.
A resident in Keller, Texas, filmed as their home was battered by huge hailstones as a storm passed over the state on April 28.
Flash flood warnings were issue for several counties.