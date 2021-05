Karnataka Police make lockdown violators do sit-ups in Kalaburagi

As 14-day lockdown has been imposed by the Karnataka Government in the state, police personnel were seen checking the vehicles in Kalaburagi.

Violators of COVID SOPs were punished by the police.

Those who were seen without mask and were not following social distancing norms, police made them do sit-ups.

Karnataka recorded 39,047 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 28.