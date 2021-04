Police investigate murder of serving PCSO in Kent

Police are continuing to search Akholt Wood in Kent following the death of 53-year-old Julia James, whose body was found there earlier this week.

In Snowdown, police are also guarding the home where Ms James is believed to have lived.

Report by Blairm.

