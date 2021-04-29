How technology helped curb the negative impact of the pandemic for older Americans

Over half of older adults in the U.S. said the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be more self-sufficient, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans (aged 57+) revealed 56% believe they've become more independent over the past year, and seven in 10 expect these newfound feelings of self-sufficiency to last moving forward.The survey results delved into what contributed to this feeling and revealed that having to figure out new technology played a big role.Fifty-eight percent said technology allowed them to stay in touch with family and friends over the course of the past year, while 55% said it allowed them to have essential items delivered.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the YMCA, the survey found this ability to use technology was especially important during the pandemic, for more than just the obvious reasons.